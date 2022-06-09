BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 71-year-old man died after he was trapped under a car that hit him Thursday afternoon in Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded around 4:40 p.m. to the collision at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Mosher Street, where they found the man trapped underneath a vehicle. He was transported to Shock Trauma by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The 37-year-old driver remained at the scene, police said, and was transported to police headquarters.
The crash remains under investigation by CRASH Team investigators. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact investigators at 410-396-2606.