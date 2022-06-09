BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s highest court on Thursday upheld the first-degree murder conviction of Dawnta Harris, who was handed a life sentence in the 2018 killing of Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio when he was 17.

“Justice prevailed again today in the case against the suspect charged in the heinous murder of Police Officer First Class Amy Caprio,” said Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt in a statement. “I want to thank the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office and all of the members of our Department who worked tirelessly to bring justice for Amy. Please continue to keep her family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers.”

In May 2018, Officer Caprio responded to a 911 call for a burglary in the Perry Hall neighborhood. Prosecutors said three teens burglarized a home on Linwen Way while Harris waited outside in a getaway car, a stolen Jeep Wrangler.

Investigators said Officer Caprio used her patrol car to partially block the cul-de-sac then demanded Harris, 16, to exit the vehicle, but he refused.

Police body camera video showed the officer then drawing her gun, pointing it at the driver and again, calling for Harris to get out of the Jeep. That’s when the teen hit the gas and ran her over. Caprio fired one shot, which hit the windshield.

She later died at the hospital.

In May 2019, just shy of a year after the deadly encounter, Harris was convicted of felony murder, first-degree burglary of the home on Linwen Way and the theft of the Jeep. The other three teens pleaded guilty to felony murder charges in June 2019.

Harris was sentenced to life in prison in August 2019. He made his appeal in March.