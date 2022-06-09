BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old boy is under arrest in an April shooting in West Baltimore that sent a man to the hospital, authorities said Thursday.
The unidentified teenager was taken into custody Wednesday and charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder, according to Baltimore Police.
The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded about 9 a.m. April 13 in the 2000 block of Bryant Avenue in West Baltimore, police said.
Officers responding to that call found a 22-year-old man shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The victim's condition was not immediately clear Thursday morning.
There’s no word yet on a motive behind the shooting. Police did not release details about what led to the 15-year-old’s arrest.