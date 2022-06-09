BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man was wounded Wednesday night in a shooting in Baltimore’s Carrollton Ridge neighborhood, authorities said.
Officers were on patrol about 11 p.m. when a ShotSpotter alert brought them to the 1800 block of Wilkens Avenue, where they found the man, Baltimore Police said.
The unidentified man was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. His condition was not immediately clear Thursday morning.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.