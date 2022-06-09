BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Public Library is getting ready for the return of its Summer Reading Challenge, giving children the chance to read books and win prizes.
This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities,” highlighting stories on sea creatures, oceanography, boats, ships, local waterways and conserving water for the future.READ MORE: Multiple Victims, State Trooper Injured In Shooting At Smithsburg Plant, Officials Say
It gets started Saturday, June 18th with a kickoff party at the North Point branch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with face painting, balloons, a scavenger hunt and live music.READ MORE: Storms Leave Trail Of Damage In Howard & Baltimore Counties
You can also get your picture taken with Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe, the Oriole Bird and the library’s mascot Sneaks.
Participants who complete to challenge have until Saturday, Aug. 27 to visit any branch and pick up your completion prize. And they will be entered into a drawing to win family memberships to the Maryland Science Center, Maryland Zoo, or Port Discovery Children’s Museum, tickets to the National Aquarium, or a Nintendo Switch.MORE NEWS: Police Identify 2 Men Killed In Northeast Baltimore Quadruple Shooting
For more information, visit the library system’s website.