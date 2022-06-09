BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday referred an audit of what he called “a massive grade-fixing scheme in Baltimore City Public Schools” to the Maryland State Prosecutor and Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office for a criminal investigation and potential prosecution.

The Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education’s audit, released Tuesday, found more than 12,500 failing grades were changed to passing at Baltimore high schools during the 2016 through 2020 school years.

“The report reveals a staggering level of disregard for the integrity of the educational system and a clear lack of accountability at the highest levels. For years, the school system has denied and dismissed allegations of grade fixing, and tried to sweep it all under the rug,” Hogan said. “None of this should be allowed to happen in any school system, let alone in one of the most highly funded large school systems in America. All involved in this culture of corruption must be held accountable.”

Investigators’ findings were based on a combination of documents, including emails exchanged by district and school staff, and interviews with educators and administrators, some of whom the auditors’ say were reluctant to speak out of fear that it could cost them their jobs.

“A culture of fear and a veil of secrecy affected the BCPS system and kept many from speaking freely about misconduct,” the report states. “Regrettably, these actions delayed the completion of this investigation and hindered the truth-seeking process.”

Patterson High School had the highest number of changed grades (1,390), followed by Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School (780) and Digital Harbor High (592) during the period under examination, according to the audit.

In a statement released Wednesday, the school system called the report “perplexing” and said the grade-changing incidents “occurred more than 3 years ago,” before many current seniors were in high school.

“Over 20 pages of the report, the OIGE notes the challenges of implementing changes to our policy, but it did not find a violation of the law or financial improprieties,” the district said. “The incidents cited largely occurred before the policy change in 2019 and did not illustrate systemwide pressure to change grades.”

Inspector General Richard P. Henry recommended the Baltimore City School Board of Commissioners request the Maryland State Board of Education and State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury conduct an audit of the school system’s “efficiency and effectiveness” in handling grades.

But he went on to say the audit identifies “issues of concern that would not constitute a criminal violation of State law.”

