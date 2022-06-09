BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For Kyle Lovell, his role as the Baltimore City Fire Department’s LGBTQ+ liaison is personal.

“When you’re growing up in a community that is marginalized, you don’t believe you can do certain jobs,” he said.

He wants to show that “anyone can do this job.”

And he wants people in those communities to feel safe when they call for service.

“When you call 911, the last thing you want on your mind is to worry about, ‘Am I being judged? Is this not going to be safe?’ and we’re here for you,” he said.

Lovell isn’t alone, he’s part of the growing nationwide movement for public safety departments to have liaisons who work with not only the LGBTQ+ employees, but also the communities they serve.

“I’m creating that network between our fire department members and our community, and to show that within our community there are members like themselves,” he said.

Bringing awareness, understanding and giving a voice

“It’s important to have this role to be visible,” he said. “I always like to say that word to show that you can always be your true authentic self no matter how you identify, no matter who you are.”

In Annapolis, Capt. Amy Miguez with the police department has been working as their liaison since 2018.

As an ally, she is working to improve the relationship between the department and the community.

“It’s important for us to have the position so that we can try to heal some of those wounds ,and the only thing that’s going to make things better is us working at it,” said Miguez.

Lovell said, “Our job is to help out the community and be there for everyone’s worst day of their lives.”