COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Cleanup efforts are underway in Baltimore and Howard counties after storms swept through Wednesday night, leaving behind a trail of damage including downed trees.

Strong winds toppled trees and snapped limbs, scattering debris across the area. One tree crashed into a Woodlawn home, caving in part of the roof, damaging two of its bedrooms and bringing down a nearby power line.

Elsewhere, heavy rains brought rising waters to historic Ellicott City, stranding several cars. Floodwaters also inundated the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, leading to the cancellation of a Halsey concert.

One of the parts of the area hardest hit was the Greenleaf neighborhood in Columbia, where crews were surveyed damage Thursday, taking apart damaged trees and limbs sheared off during the storms.

Clean up is underway after a powerful storm came through the Green Leaf neighborhood in Columbia. @wjz pic.twitter.com/BghiFraYEG — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) June 9, 2022

Both counties were placed under Tornado Warnings late Wednesday night after the National Weather Service’s radar detected rotation near Columbia. It wasn’t clear Thursday if a tornado touched down.

The weather also led to the postponement of the Orioles’ home game against the Chicago Cubs, which has been rescheduled for Aug. 18.

Ellicott City, founded in the 18th century as a mill town and the first of the first terminus of the B&O Railroad outside the city, saw two “1,000-year floods” in 2016 and 2018, damaging dozens of businesses and killing three people.

A resident shared videos on Twitter on Wednesday night showing rising waters coming from nearby tributaries as warning sirens blared in the background. Mud and other debris piled up Thursday near the Patapsco River.