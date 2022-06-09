BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The rain has by and large cleared out after a damp start to our Thursday morning.

We’ll continue to dry out as the remaining rain moves east and away from the Baltimore metropolitan area.

High waters should fade quickly from low-lying areas that saw flooding with Wednesday night’s storms.

The rest of the day will be partly sunny and breezy with temperatures climbing into the 80s this afternoon.

As the skies clear up, we’re expecting to see 15- to 20-mph winds with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

This evening is shaping up to be clear and comfortably cool outside with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Looking ahead, our Friday should be a pleasant way to wrap up the workweek for most of us.

We’re looking at partly sunny weather with low humidity and a forecast afternoon high in the lower 80s.