BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men killed in this week’s quadruple shooting in northeast Baltimore were identified Thursday as 19-year-old Craig Phillips Jr. and 22-year-old Darren Barnes.

Phillips and Barnes were two of the four men shot when someone opened fire at the group as they sat outside a home in the 5500 block of Plainfield Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Baltimore Police said.

Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene and Phillips died of his injuries at a local hospital. The two other victims, ages 18 and 23, survived. Their conditions were not immediately known Thursday morning.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the men were outside a home in the area when a gunman came up and opened fire at them. No details about a possible motive were released.

The quadruple shooting happened about 45 minutes before a deadly triple shooting unfolded about two miles away on Chesterfield Avenue, according to police.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the area about 7:15 p.m. found two men shot, and a third man showed up at a local hospital seeking treatment.

One of the triple shooting victims, identified as 19-year-old Brian Jones, died of his injuries about 11:25 p.m. Tuesday, police said Wednesday. The names and ages of the other two victims were not immediately released.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.