BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple people were shot and a state trooper was injured in a mass shooting Thursday at the Columbia Machine manufacturing plant in Smithsburg, local officials said.

During a press briefing, Gov. Larry Hogan said “potentially three people” were killed in the shooting and the suspect exchanged fire with a state trooper, hitting him in the shoulder.

The state trooper shot the suspect back.

“The suspect is no longer a threat to the community,” according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to the 12900 block of Bikle Road about 2:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

US Rep. David Trone, whose district includes the town located about 17 miles east of Hagerstown, said his office is actively monitoring a “mass shooting” in Smithsburg.

We are actively monitoring the mass shooting in #Smithsburg right now, and our office is in contact with officials on the ground. If you're local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds. — Rep. David Trone (@RepDavidTrone) June 9, 2022

“If you’re local, please stay way from the area as law enforcement responds,” he said.

In addition to the Maryland State Police, special agents with the Baltimore division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also on the scene.

The Maryland State Highway Administration all lanes of Maryland Route 66 are closed in the area of Mt. Aetna Road.

Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown is on lockdown as of 3:50 p.m. due to a “community emergency,” the hospital said.

“That means no patients, visitors or staff may leave at this time, and we are only allowing patients experiencing a medical emergency,” the hospital said.

A media staging area is being set up at Lion’s Community Park at 12835 Bikle Road.

