By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Shooting, Smithsburg, Washington County, Washington County Sheriff's Office

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple victims were shot Thursday afternoon in Smithsburg, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The suspect is no longer a threat to the community,” police said.

Officers responded to the 12900 block of Bikle Road about 2:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

US Rep. David Trone, whose district includes the town located about 17 miles east of Hagerstown, said his office is actively monitoring a “mass shooting” in Smithsburg.

“If you’re local, please stay way from the area as law enforcement responds,” he said.

The Maryland State Highway Administration all lanes of Maryland Route 66 are closed in the area of Mt. Aetna Road.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said although the area is still a “very active scene,” it is believed there is not threat to the public at this time.

A media staging area is being set up at Lion’s Community Park at 12835 Bikle Road.

This story will be updated.

