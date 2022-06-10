BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men were wounded Thursday night in a pair of shootings that unfolded about 30 minutes and two miles apart in Baltimore, authorities said.
Officers called to a ShotSpotter Alert in the 1400 block of Asquith Street about 10:15 p.m. found a 23-year-old man with a graze wound, and a 20-year-old man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Pleasant Weather With 80-Degree Temperatures
Less than 30 minutes later, officers were called to the 100 block of North Luzerne Avenue, where they found a 28-year-old man shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.READ MORE: Why The Average Gas Price Is At $4.99 A Gallon & How High It'll Go
The conditions of the shooting victims were not immediately clear Friday morning.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Homicide Detectives Investigating 63-Year-Old Man's Beating Death
Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.