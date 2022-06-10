CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Amtrak, MARC, trespasser

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All Amtrak service through Baltimore City and MARC train service was disrupted Friday afternoon due to “a trespasser incident,” the rail operator said.

Accela Train 2121 was delayed for roughly 10 minutes before resuming its trip.

READ MORE: Man In Critical Condition, Two Women Injured In Prince George's County Shopping Center Shooting; Suspects At Large

As of 5:08 p.m., Amtrak had not provided updates on Acela Train 2159, Train 148 and Train 171, which were stopped between 3:30 and 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Smithsburg Mass Shooting Suspect Worked Shift Before Getting Gun From His Car, Killing Coworkers, Officials Say

Acela Train 2172 is south of Baltimore and running about 45 minutes late, Amtrak said. And Acela Train 2163 is south of Philadelphia and running about 30 minutes late.

The Maryland Transit Administration said about 4:25 p.m. that all MARC train service north of Baltimore Penn Station is suspended “due to ongoing police activity,” but operations resumed about 4:39 p.m.

MORE NEWS: Hogan Announces $28M Study To Relieve Bay Bridge Congestion

“Residual delays are expected due to speed restrictions and rail congestion,” the state agency said.

CBS Baltimore Staff