BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All Amtrak service through Baltimore City and MARC train service was disrupted Friday afternoon due to “a trespasser incident,” the rail operator said.
Accela Train 2121 was delayed for roughly 10 minutes before resuming its trip.
UPDATE: Acela Train 2121 is back on the move and currently operating approximately 35min late.
— Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) June 10, 2022
As of 5:08 p.m., Amtrak had not provided updates on Acela Train 2159, Train 148 and Train 171, which were stopped between 3:30 and 4 p.m.
Acela Train 2172 is south of Baltimore and running about 45 minutes late, Amtrak said. And Acela Train 2163 is south of Philadelphia and running about 30 minutes late.
The Maryland Transit Administration said about 4:25 p.m. that all MARC train service north of Baltimore Penn Station is suspended “due to ongoing police activity,” but operations resumed about 4:39 p.m.
Update: MARC Penn Line – Service Has Resumed — Penn Line Service north of Baltimore Penn Station has resumed and police activity has cleared. Residual delays are expected due to speed restrictions and rail congestion. Updates wil… https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7
— MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) June 10, 2022
“Residual delays are expected due to speed restrictions and rail congestion,” the state agency said.