BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County police officer accused in an assault case was suspended with pay Friday, authorities said.
Cpl. T. Keller, an eight-year veteran of the agency, is charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Keller was placed on administrative leave Friday after the court summons charging him with those offenses was issued, police said.
The charges stem from allegations that arose this week about an “assault and harassment incident” involving a contractual employee, police said.
Details on the circumstances of the allegations were not immediately clear.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the police department’s Office of Professional Standards at 410-222-8741.