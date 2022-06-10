CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Anne Arundel County police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County police officer accused in an assault case was suspended with pay Friday, authorities said.

Cpl. T. Keller, an eight-year veteran of the agency, is charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense, Anne Arundel County Police said.

READ MORE: 3 Hospitalized, Suspect At Large In Prince George's County Mall Shooting

Keller was placed on administrative leave Friday after the court summons charging him with those offenses was issued, police said.

READ MORE: Baltimore City School Board Candidates Call For Investigation Following Audit Of Grade Changes

The charges stem from allegations that arose this week about an “assault and harassment incident” involving a contractual employee, police said.

Details on the circumstances of the allegations were not immediately clear.

MORE NEWS: Western Maryland Mass Shooting Suspect Under Guard, Police Say

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the police department’s Office of Professional Standards at 410-222-8741.

CBS Baltimore Staff