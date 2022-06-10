BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dr. Mark Bedell, the superintendent of Kansas City Public Schools, has been selected as the next superintendent of Anne Arundel County Public Schools, the school district announced Thursday.

Dr. Bedell, a former Anne Arundel County resident who once served as an assistant superintendent for Baltimore County Public Schools, is set to take over for outgoing Superintendent Dr. George Arlotto, whose contract expires this month.

Bedell’s appointment and contract must still be approved by the county’s Board of Education, which plans to formally vote on his appointment at a special meeting next week, the district said. His four-year term is set to begin on July 1.

Board President Joanna Tobin said the board was thrilled to welcome Bedell, whom she said “brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and innovative practices to this position” and “an impressive track record of student success and achievement.”

“We look forward to working with him to ensure that all our students receive a world class education,” Tobin said. “As we do so, our entire Board is grateful to Dr. Arlotto for his long and distinguished service to AACPS.”

Dr. Bedell comes to Anne Arundel County from Kansas City, where he has served as superintendent of the school system since 2016. Among other things, he is credited with improving the district’s graduation rate and “closing achievement gaps.”

Bedell’s previous experience includes serving as a school improvement officer for the Houston Independent School District and as an assistant superintendent for high schools for Baltimore County Public Schools.

He was one of 47 applicants for the superintendent position in Anne Arundel County and stood apart from six other short-list candidates for his “energy, experience and understanding of the school system,” the district said.

An acting superintendent will be selected to lead the school district from July 1 through Aug. 8 while Bedell relocates to Anne Arundel County and gets acquainted with his new role.

The Board of Education is set to meet on June 17 to vote on Bedell’s appointment.

In a statement, County Executive Steuart Pittman thanked Dr. Arlotto for his service and welcomed his successor, saying in part: “I look forward to working with Dr. Mark Bedell, and continuing to provide the resources AACPS needs to deliver a high-quality education for all of our students.”