BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The death of a 63-year-old man found unresponsive in March near Franklin Square has been ruled a homicide, authorities said Friday.
Anthony Barksdale was found unconscious about 6:30 a.m. March 18 in the 1800 block of West Lexington Street, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Barksdale’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. The medical examiner on Thursday ruled his death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.