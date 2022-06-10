BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Bromo Arts District is bringing back the Bromo Art Walk this month, a route full of exhibits, art activities and performances in the neighborhood.
The event, in collaboration with the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, will be held Thursday, June 23 from 5 to 9 p.m in the neighborhood. The walk is a self-paced tour comprised of 25 creative organizations at 18 locations.READ MORE: Man Charged In Smithsburg Mass Shooting Worked Shift Before Getting Gun From His Car, Killing Coworkers, Officials Say
The route includes open studios, exhibits, theater tours, film screenings, dance performances, performance art and more activities. Art will also be for sale.
Organizations participating include the Baltimore Jazz Alliance, Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower, Lexington Market and Cotyledon Arts.READ MORE: Man In Critical Condition, Two Women Injured In Prince George's County Shopping Center Shooting; Suspects At Large
Attendees will have access to special promotions from participating restaurants, which include: Forno, Vegan Juiceology and Cuples Tea House.
“The Bromo Arts District is vital to Downtown Baltimore,” said Amy Cavanaugh, Executive Director of Maryland Art Place. “The district has multiple galleries, but also has music venues, theaters and collectives. There is great energy here, all perpetuated by a talented pool of artists and awesome spaces.”
After the walk, visitors can head to a free after-party in Current Space’s courtyard with live entertainment.MORE NEWS: Maryland Dance Company To Celebrate Black Performers In Annual Concert