BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little more than a month from the primary, former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker has suspended his bid for governor, citing financial challenges, the campaign announced.

In the most recent campaign finance report, covering the period from May 17 to June 7, Baker and running mate Nancy Navarro, a former Montgomery County Councilmember, had spent just under $42,000 but only brought in $38,357 in contributions, according to state records.

The campaign had $11,872.67 in the bank.

Although Baker and Navarro are from the Washington suburbs, they focused much of their attention on Baltimore City. Baker pledged to live and work in the city when the legislature is not in session and said he would declare a state of emergency to combat violent crime here.

“The issues to which we have spoken on – most notably, the existential crises of murder and lawlessness in the City of Baltimore, and the corrosive effect of corporate and dark money upon our political system – have soundly resonated with voters and our fellow candidates,” Baker said in a statement.

He also waded into the controversy surrounding efforts to place a curfew on “The Block,” and area of strip clubs and adult stores downtown, saying he would veto the measure if elected. Business owners ended up reaching a compromise to pay to increase security along the strip.

Baker was once considered the front-runner to win the Democratic nomination in 2018 but ultimately lost to Ben Jealous, the former head of the NAACP, by 10 points.

Incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan soundly defeated Jealous in the general, making him the first Republican governor to win re-election since Theodore McKeldin in 1954.

Baker said Friday he will “remain highly engaged in Maryland’s political process,” suggesting he might endorse someone else in the crowded Democratic field. But he also said he could reactivate political activities in the coming weeks.

The primary election is scheduled for July 19.