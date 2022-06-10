BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old manufacturing plant employee in west Maryland worked a full shift Thursday getting a gun and shooting four co-workers, killing three of them, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Police were called to a shooting at the Columbia Machine plant in Smithsburg about 2:30 p.m., where they found an injured 42-year-old employee near the business and learned the suspect was gone, Washington County Sheriff Douglas Mullendore said.

Based on a description provided by responding officers, troopers tracked down the suspect’s vehicle near the corner of Mapleville and Mt. Aetna roads in Hagerstown and a confrontation ensued, Maryland State Police said. The suspect opened fire at troopers, striking one of them, and he was shot when they returned fire.

The unidentified shooting suspect, described only as a 23-year-old, was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known Friday morning.

The suspect allegedly left the building and retrieved a semi-automatic handgun from his vehicle before entering a breakroom and opening fire, the sheriff’s office said.

Just In… Officials say the suspect in the #Smithsburg mass shooting worked a full shift at work yesterday, then left – retrieved weapon from vehicle and then fired upon his coworkers in a break room. @wjz pic.twitter.com/Lu0NiGtIi2 — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) June 10, 2022

The trooper, a 25-year veteran of the Maryland State Police, was treated for his injuries and released.

Sheriff Mullendore identified the victims killed as 50-year-old Mark Alan Frey, 31-year-old Charles Edward Minnick and 30-year-old Joshua Robert Wallace. It is unclear where at the plant the trio was found.

We’re live at 6 with new information. A family friend shared this photo of 31-year-old Charles Minnick… one of the victims who was killed yesterday in the #Smithsburg mass shooting. The community will have a vigil tomorrow at 8pm for all 3 of the victims. @wjz pic.twitter.com/qxDO6Tfrux — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) June 10, 2022

Smithsburg is a town in western Maryland with a population of about 3,000 about an hour and a half northwest of Baltimore City. The town is about 20 minutes east of Hagerstown, the seat of Washington County.