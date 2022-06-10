BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Friday is off to a dry and pleasant start with noticeably cooler temperatures.

The day will bring us a mixture of sunshine and clouds without as much as the humidity we’ve seen recently.

Temperatures kicked off in the upper 50s, but they will climb into the lower 80s this afternoon.

As for tonight, the skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s and a chance for a late shower.

On Saturday, we’re looking at a cloudy weather with some periodic breaks for sunshine in between.

We’ll likely get a shower or two at times and some of us may see a thunderstorm at some point.

Temperatures will be even cooler as they will only get up into the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday looks like it will be the more active weather day with the potential for an afternoon thunderstorm.

It will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and temperatures reaching an afternoon high of 83 degrees.