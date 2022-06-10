BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County police on Friday said they’ve located a white Jeep that was sought in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Ellicott City over the weekend.
No charges were announced.READ MORE: California Man Charged With Attempting To Murder Supreme Court Justice Said He Needed 'Psychiatric Help': 911 Dispatch Audio
“There is no additional information at this time, but the investigation is ongoing,” police said.READ MORE: State Agencies, Baltimore City Agree To Fixes At Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant
On Thursday, police said they were looking for the Jeep after a driver struck and killed 54-year-old Michael Fitzpatrick at 11 p.m. Sunday on Old Frederick Road near Weatherstone Drive. Investigators believe the victim was walking along the roadway when he was struck.
Fitzpatrick’s body was found Monday morning on the side of the road, along with a piece of a fender nearby.MORE NEWS: Anne Arundel County Officer Charged With Assault, Suspended With Pay
Police said they obtained video from a nearby residence that showed a white Jeep Wrangler near the scene.