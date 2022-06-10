CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Prince George's County, Prince George's County Police, Temple Hills, The Shops at Iverson

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A suspect is at large after three people were shot Friday at a mall in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded about 12:45 p.m. near the entrance to The Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills, Prince George’s County Police tweeted.

Police said three victims were taken to a hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Efforts are underway to identify the shooting suspect, who took off before authorities arrived at the scene, police said.

CBS Baltimore Staff