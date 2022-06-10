BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A suspect is at large after two women and one man were shot Friday at a shopping center in Prince George’s County, authorities said.
The male victim is in critical condition, while the women are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The shooting unfolded about 12:45 p.m. near the entrance to The Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills, Prince George’s County Police tweeted.
Efforts are underway to identify the shooting suspect, who took off before authorities arrived at the scene, police said.
