CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Showers will become less widespread for the afternoon and evening. With the clouds, temperatures will remain in check with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Isolated showers and even a thunderstorm will be possible tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will be hotter and more humid.  Throw in some sun and we will see a few showers or storms in spots. One or two might even reach severe levels.

We dry out Monday, although it will be hot and humid with highs around 90 degrees.