BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Showers will become less widespread for the afternoon and evening. With the clouds, temperatures will remain in check with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Isolated showers and even a thunderstorm will be possible tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s.
Sunday will be hotter and more humid. Throw in some sun and we will see a few showers or storms in spots. One or two might even reach severe levels.
We dry out Monday, although it will be hot and humid with highs around 90 degrees.