BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools will dismiss students early on Monday in anticipation of high temperatures that some school buildings are not equipped to handle, according to school officials.
Students who attend schools without air conditioning will be released at noon. Those schools that have air conditioning systems that are undergoing repairs will close or have early dismissal on extremely hot days, school staff said.
The list of schools dismissing early includes:
- Baltimore City College
- Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove
- City Springs Elementary/Middle School
- Collington Square Elementary/Middle School
- Cross Country Elementary/Middle School
- Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School
- Elementary Middle Alternative Program @ PDC
- Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School
- Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School
- Furley Elementary School
- Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School
- Johnston Square Elementary School
- Montebello Elementary/Middle School @ PDC
- National Academy Foundation
- New Era Academy
- Vanguard Collegiate Middle School
- Yorkwood Elementary School
- The Mount Washington School (lower building)
The list of schools with air conditioning systems undergoing repair includes:
- Academy for College and Career Exploration
- Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary/Middle School
- Dr. Bernard Harris, Sr., Elementary School
- Dorothy I. Height Elementary School
- Garrett Heights Elementary/Middle School
- Independence School Local I High School
- North Bend Elementary/Middle School
- Pimlico Elementary/Middle School
- Sandtown-Winchester Achievement Academy
- Tench Tilghman Elementary/Middle School
- Westport Academy
- Midtown Academy (building not owned by City Schools)
- Youth Opportunity (building not owned by City Schools)