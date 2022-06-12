BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore police found a football player “safe and unharmed” on Sunday after he was reported missing, according to authorities.
Police initially asked for the public’s help in locating Alex Thompson, 21, who was last seen about 9:30 p.m. Friday on Thames Street in Fells Point.
Alex was described as 6-feet, 2-inches tall. He weighs about 220-pounds.vHe was last seen wearing a dark blue Polo shirt and grey pants.
Thompson is a football player at Columbia from Honolulu majoring in economics. He is spending the summer in Baltimore interning at Brown Advisory, an investment management firm.