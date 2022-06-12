BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Braniya Walker was last seen in the 4600 block of Parkside Drive around 9:50 a.m., police said.READ MORE: Man Shot In Southwest Baltimore On Saturday
She is roughly 5-feet and 2-inches tall. She weighs about 120-pounds, according to authorities.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Find Columbia University Football Player Reported Missing From Fells Point
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Walker should contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Alert Day Issued With Severe Storms Possible This Evening
Anonymous tipsters should contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.