BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police officers and medics were called to a home in the 1500 block of McHenry Street to investigate a drug overdose late Saturday night.

When officers arrived they located a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old suffering the effects of a drug overdose.

The children were transported to an area hospital for treatment and their condition is not known at this time.

Child Abuse detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.

