BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police are asking for your helping in locating 21-year-old Alex Thompson who was last seen about 9:30p.m. Friday on Thames Street in Fells Point.
Alex is described as 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 220-pounds.
He was last see wearing a dark blue Polo shirt and grey pants.
Family and friends are concerned about Alex's whereabouts.
Thompson is a football player at Columbia from Honolulu majoring in economics. He is spending the summer in Baltimore interning at Brown Advisory, an investment management firm.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Alex Thompson is urged to contact the Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or dial 911.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.