BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a 56-year-old man in Baltimore’s Allendale neighborhood, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were alerted to a shooting in the 3600 block of West Lexington Street a few minutes before midnight on Saturday, police said.
Once there, they found a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds.
Homicide detectives were summoned to the crime scene given the nature of the man’s injuries, according to authorities.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.