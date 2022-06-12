BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Sunday’s wet start was over by 9 AM for most but we will see a few showers and storms later this afternoon into the evening.

The Storm Prediction Center lowered our risk from “slight” to “marginal”, now level 1 of 5. So, while coverage of storms does not appear too widespread, a strong to severe storm is possible.

We’ll see some sun at times with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Partly to mostly Sunday night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

With light winds, there will be some isolated areas of fog.

Monday will be hotter and more humid with more sunshine and highs in the 80s to around 90 degrees.

Late Monday night, we are watching for the threat of some storms with heavy downpours and gusty winds as it appears a cluster of storms will form in the Midwest and track all the way down through Ohio, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

The bulk of this activity is expected to be through the Baltimore region by 6 AM Tuesday.

Tuesday will see sun returning and highs in the low to midf 80s.