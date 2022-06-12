Blue light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a shooting on Sunday night, according to the Baltimore County police union.

“Tonight we pray for the Deputy, along with his/her family and colleagues,” the union said in a social media post.

The Town of Pittsville announced on its Facebook page on Sunday night that there had been a police-involved shooting at Talbot Apartments.

The apartment building is located in the 7400 block of Gumboro Road in Pittsville, Maryland.

“Police activity is expected for an undetermined amount of time,” the government organization said in its social media post. “If you see any suspicious activity, dial 911.”

The Baltimore County Police Department said in a social media post that one of the Wicomico County Sheriff‘s Office deputies had been shot.

The Baltimore police union offered its support for the injured officer on Twitter.

“Prayers for our colleague in Wicomico County who was shot tonight,” the union said. “May God bless the officer, his family, and his co-workers.”

The Maryland Transportation Authority police union also offered its thoughts and prayers to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.