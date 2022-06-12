PIKESVILLE, MD (WJZ)– Maryland State Police say 34-year-old Juan Rivera of Texas was struck and killed in a pedestrian accident along I-695 near I-70 around 9:45p.m Saturday night.
Rivera was driving a 2005 Dodge Dakota when his vehicle had an unknown mechanical issue forcing him onto the right shoulder of the roadway.
He was outside of the vehicle when a 2014 Toyota Tacoma driven by 37-year-old Jose Moto Chapol, of Windsor Mill, struck Rivera and his vehicle.
Rivera was taken by ambulance to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced deceased.
Chapol was arrested at the scene and charged with impaired driving.
He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.
Additional charges are pending in this case after consulting with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office.
