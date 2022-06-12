BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting after a man contacted authorities to report that he had shot his fiancé on Sunday, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in Southeast Baltimore were sent to investigate the shooting at 9:33 p.m. They found a 36-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the 6400 block of Erdman Avenue, according to authorities.
Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the site of the shooting.
Police took the man into custody.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Anonymous tipsters can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.