BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State officials are directing $1.2 million in funding toward growing a state program that helps businesses cultivate the skilled workforce they need to compete, Maryland Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson said on Monday.

The Department of Labor’s Employment Advancement Right Now (EARN) Maryland program has more than doubled under the umbrella of the Hogan administration, according to state officials.

The EARN program has helped by adding investment in cyber, green, and clean jobs training, officials said.

“Labor is thrilled to announce the continued growth of the EARN program through the addition of these new partners,” Robinson said. “We are grateful for Governor [Larry] Hogan’s unwavering support of this nationally-recognized program. It has allowed our department to help provide employers with the skilled workforce they need while changing thousands of individual lives for the better.” 

Since the creation of EARN, more than 7,000 people have trained through the program and obtained employment, officials said.

Additionally, over 10,000 incumbent workers have participated in in-demand training opportunities, according to state officials.