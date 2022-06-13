CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 39 cents over the past three weeks to $5.10 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump comes amid higher crude oil costs and tight gasoline supplies.READ MORE: Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band Delay Baltimore Shows After Two Members Get COVID-19
The average price at the pump is $1.97 higher than it was one year ago.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Hot & Humid, Plus Alert Day On Tuesday
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.55 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.43 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel rose 20 cents over three weeks, to $5.86 a gallon.MORE NEWS: Maryland Deputy Dies After Being Shot In The Line Of Duty
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)