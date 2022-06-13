CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Glenn Hilliard, Pittsville, Wicomico County, Wicomico County Sheriff's Office

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tributes from elected leaders and government agencies are pouring in following the death of Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy Glenn Hilliard, who was shot and killed in Pittsville.

Austin Davidson, a 20-year-old resident of Delmar, was taken into custody following an extensive manhunt, authorities said. He’s been charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis said Hilliard worked in several divisions of the Sheriff’s Office, most recently transferring back to patrol duties at his request.

Gov. Larry Hogan asked Marylanders to keep Hillard’s family, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Department and law enforcement officers across the state in their prayers.

“This is the most painful reminder of the risks that our law enforcement officers face when they answer the call to serve each and every day,” he said.

He later added, “When I met with Deputy Hilliard’s wife, she asked me to convey what a good man he was, and that he died doing what he loved.”

The governor ordered all flags in the state to be lowered to half-staff.

Here are other statements from Maryland officials.

