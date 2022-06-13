BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tributes from elected leaders and government agencies are pouring in following the death of Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy Glenn Hilliard, who was shot and killed in Pittsville.

Austin Davidson, a 20-year-old resident of Delmar, was taken into custody following an extensive manhunt, authorities said. He’s been charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis said Hilliard worked in several divisions of the Sheriff’s Office, most recently transferring back to patrol duties at his request.

Gov. Larry Hogan asked Marylanders to keep Hillard’s family, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Department and law enforcement officers across the state in their prayers.

“This is the most painful reminder of the risks that our law enforcement officers face when they answer the call to serve each and every day,” he said.

He later added, “When I met with Deputy Hilliard’s wife, she asked me to convey what a good man he was, and that he died doing what he loved.”

The governor ordered all flags in the state to be lowered to half-staff.

It is a difficult day at the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. When I met with Deputy Hilliard’s wife, she asked me to convey what a good man he was, and that he died doing what he loved. pic.twitter.com/mx5R1rDIaq — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 13, 2022

Here are other statements from Maryland officials.

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen

The death of Deputy Hilliard, who was killed last night in the line of duty, is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with his loved ones & the entire Sheriff’s team. We are so grateful to those who put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe & will not forget this loss. https://t.co/v6eZjold27 — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) June 13, 2022

House Speaker Adrienne Jones

Offering sincere condolences to the family, friends & colleagues of @WicoSheriff Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard. It's a tragic loss for Wicomico Co. and our entire state. Thank you @MDSP for working quickly to find a suspect so justice can be served for this senseless murder. https://t.co/Gsi7KZL3dG — Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (@SpeakerAJones) June 13, 2022

Attorney General Brian Frosh

We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, who lost his life yesterday in the line of duty. We are forever grateful for your service.https://t.co/V4YP9DJFj2 — Brian Frosh, Attorney General of Maryland (@BrianFrosh) June 13, 2022

Comptroller Peter Franchot

I’m sending my deepest condolences to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office on the tragic death of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard. I’m praying for his wife and children, as well as his brothers and sisters in uniform, during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/qv5JeYgi9u — Comptroller Peter Franchot (@peterfranchot) June 13, 2022

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman

On behalf of Anne Arundel County, I want to offer our heartfelt condolences and support for @WicoSheriff on the loss of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard. Deputy Hilliard was a 16 year veteran law enforcement officer, and he made the ultimate sacrifice to protect his community. pic.twitter.com/1el5gd66F6 — County Executive Steuart Pittman (@AACoExec) June 13, 2022

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.

I share my condolences and deepest sympathy to family, friends and colleagues of @WicoSheriff Dep. 1st Class Glenn Hilliard. Deputy Hilliard made the ultimate sacrifice protecting his community from a dangerous felon, leaving a legacy of bravery & heroism for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/1PUSkkItbv — County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) June 13, 2022

Maryland State Police

The Maryland State Police mourns today with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect is in custody and the @MDSP homicide unit is investigating the case. Additional details to follow. https://t.co/M78RRxtvw5 — MD State Police (@MDSP) June 13, 2022

Anne Arundel County Police Department

Our hearts are heavy… Rest easy, Deputy. https://t.co/CSX5o0v4JO — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) June 13, 2022

Baltimore County Police Department

#BCoPD is saddened to learn Wicomico County Deputy 1st Class Glenn Hilliard has passed away from injuries he suffered while attempting to arrest a suspect w/ multiple felony warrants on Sunday. Hilliard was a 16-yr veteran. His family and fellow deputies remain in our prayers. pic.twitter.com/dOaq86wxRh — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 13, 2022

The Maryland Natural Resources Police

The Maryland Natural Resources Police extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office. Thank you for your honorable service, DFC Hilliard. We will take the watch from here. https://t.co/WrSFiUsJwN — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) June 13, 2022

Harford County Sheriff’s Office

The men and women of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office offer our deep condolences to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office for the line of duty death of Deputy First Glass Glenn Hilliard. A 16-year veteran of law enforcement, Hilliard was a husband and a father. pic.twitter.com/MUqHjyEL86 — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) June 13, 2022

The University of Maryland Eastern Shore, where Hilliard attended college