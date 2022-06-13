BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Board of Elections announced on Monday that state residents will begin receiving 2022 Primary Election ballot packets this week.

Additionally, ballot drop boxes have been delivered and installed in jurisdictions throughout Maryland, according to election officials.

Registered voters who previously requested mail-in ballots will receive the first round of mail-in ballot packets, officials said.

So far, more than 400,000 mail-in ballots have been sent to eligible Maryland voters.

Also, the Maryland State Board of Election has sent roughly 600,000 mail-in ballot request forms to newly registered Republicans, Democrats, and third-party and independent voters who can vote in the upcoming primary election, according to election officials.

These request forms will also begin arriving via mail this week, officials said.

Registered voters can request a mail-in ballot from the Maryland State Board of Elections or their local board, officials said.

The board must receive requests for a mail-in ballot for the upcoming primary election by July 12. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than July 19, which is the day of the primary election, according to officials.

Registered voters can return their mail-in ballots via mail or at the official ballot box in their county, officials said. A complete list of ballot box locations is available online.

Each of the 288 boxes will be available for use beginning today and continuing until July 19 at 8 p.m.

Voters who prefer to cast their ballots in person may do so during eight days of early voting or on July 19.

Early voting runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning Thursday, July 7 and continuing through Thursday, July 14.

Voters can vote early at any early voting center in the county where they reside.

Those Maryland residents who want to vote in person on July 19 should confirm their polling place online, officials said. The deadline to register to vote in the primary election is June 28.