BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Monday is shaping up to be hot and humid with a chance for a shower or storm.

The forecast calls for afternoon highs in the upper 80s, though it will feel more like the mid 90s with the humidity.

It is possible we could see some spotty showers or a thunderstorm throughout the day, so keep that in mind.

The humidity will linger into the evening hours when temperatures dip into the 70s.

There is a possibility of a heavy thunderstorm later tonight, especially in places northwest of Baltimore City.

The WJZ First Alert Weather team has issued an Alert Day for Tuesday morning due to the threat of strong storms.

Those storms have the potential of bringing us some severe weather, including some flooding and damaging winds.

It’s anticipated that the Baltimore area could see rain moving in about 7 a.m. Tuesday during your morning commute.

But the main threat we’re watching is those winds, which could produce gusts exceeding 80 miles per hour.

Wednesday is shaping up to be very warm with highs in the upper 80s and a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

On Thursday and Friday, we’re looking at hot and humid weather with 90-degree temperatures and some storms.