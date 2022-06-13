BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A hot and rather humid Monday produced a few stray storms near Washington, DC, and south of Baltimore.

Everyone should expect humid conditions for the rest of the day.

The next round of storms or showers will likely arrive on Tuesday morning.

The WJZ weather team has been tracking two separate clusters of showers and thunderstorms. One is over Kentucky and West Virginia. The other is over Michigan.

Both of the storms have had a history of creating damaging winds and heavy rain.

All signs point to a cluster of storms moving into the local region on Tuesday morning.

The WJZ has declared Tuesday an Alert Day for that reason.

Damaging winds, flooding rains, small hail, and even an isolated tornado is possible somewhere in the mid-Atlantic region on Tuesday morning.

The exact track of this complex will not be possible to pin down until sometime overnight.

It’s certainly possible that some of the worst storms may pass south of the Central Maryland area.

This is a potentially severe storm outbreak, so it’s important to stay weather-aware tomorrow, especially in the morning.

Once the storm threat ends, cooler afternoon temperatures and sunshine will return.

There will be the chance of more afternoon and evening storms over the next three days before a nice cool air mass arrives in time for the weekend.