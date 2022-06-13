BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy is dead and a suspect is in custody following a Sunday night shooting in Pittsville, authorities said.
Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis announced the line-of-duty death of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard in a Facebook post Monday morning, saying deputies are "mourning the loss of an incredible human being."
The shooting happened Sunday night while Hilliard was trying to take a fugitive into custody who was wanted on felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions, Sheriff Lewis said. A chase ensued after Hilliard saw the suspect leaving an apartment complex and at some point the deputy was fatally shot.
The unidentified suspect was taken into custody following an extensive manhunt and is awaiting arraignment, Sheriff Lewis said. "There is no further threat by this man to our community," he said.
A 16-year law enforcement veteran and University of Maryland Eastern Shore graduate, Hilliard was described as a husband, father of three and an “exemplary public servant to the citizens of Wicomico County and to the State of Maryland” who would have turned 42 years old on Wednesday.
Maryland State Police confirmed homicide detectives are investigating the deputy’s shooting death. Details about the suspect’s charges were not immediately available.
"As an organization, we are heartbroken over this senseless and tragic murder. This loss exacts an enormous emotional toll on the Sheriff's Office family, but we will do what is necessary and proper to honor Glenn and support those who knew and loved him," the sheriff's Facebook post said.
The sheriff said Hilliard worked in several divisions of the Sheriff’s Office, most recently transferring back to patrol duties at his request.