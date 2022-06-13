BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimoreans will have to wait a little longer for a second helping of the Fab Four.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, who were set to play two nights at the The Lyric days after Paul McCartney headlined Oriole Park at Camden Yards, have postponed all upcoming shows to September after two members contracted COVID-19, the group announced Saturday.

The former Beatles drummer and bandmates Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter were scheduled for two headlining shows at the theater on June 14 and June 15.

“We are so sorry to let the fans down. It’s been wonderful to be back out on the road and we have been having such a great time playing for you all. But as we all know, COVID is still here and despite being careful these things happen. I want to thank the fans for their patience, I send you all peace and love, and we can’t wait to be back in the Fall,” said Starr.

Twelve dates, including the two in Baltimore, will be played on a to-be-determined September date.

The band already has a fall leg planned starting with a Sept. 23 concert in Bridgeport, Conn.

McCartney’s Sunday night concert at Oriole Park went off without a hitch and included a ton of Beatles classics such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Let It Be,” “Got to Get You Into My Life,” “Get Back,” “Hey Jude” and “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da.”