BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Austin Davidson, the man accused of shooting and killing Wicomico County deputy Glenn Hilliard, pleaded guilty two years ago to robbing a McDonald’s in Northeast Baltimore where he previously worked.

According to a statement released Tuesday, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said it requested jail time for Davidson, who was 17 years old at the time of the incident, after he pleaded guilty to an armed robbery charge.

Judge Melissa Phinn sentenced Davidson to probation before judgement, according to court records.

The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office released charging documents from the armed robbery at a McDonald’s in the 6000 block of Moravia Road.

On June 5, 2019, Davidson drove through the drive-thru lane and, after the woman working the window stepped away for a moment, leaned in, pointed a gun at his former co-worker, and pulled the cash drawer from the register. There was $1,164 in the drawer, police said, which Davidson stuffed into a black satchel bag.

After initially running to the front of the store, the victim and other employees then confronted Davidson and asked why he pointed a gun at the woman.

Even though Davidson tried to conceal his identity by pulling the hood of his hooded sweatshirt tight to his face, the woman recognized him easily, police wrote in charging documents.

“Because I can,” was his reply, according to the charging documents.

Investigators later searched Davidson’s bedroom in the basement of his foster mother’s Frankford home and found a “distinctive black hoodie,” black jeans and gloves, and receipts from the same McDonald’s he had robbed, indicating he had been there 30 minutes beforehand, police said.

Davidson, now 20, is accused of shooting and killing Hilliard in the Eastern Shore town of Pittsville.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday while Hilliard was trying to take a fugitive into custody who was wanted on felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. A chase ensued after Hilliard saw the suspect leaving an apartment complex and at some point the deputy was shot.

“We knew he was armed,” Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis said. “We were told he was dangerous.”

Davidson is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center while awaiting trial on charges of first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.