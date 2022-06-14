CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police said they are looking for Ayani Cole-Harris, a missing 12-year-old girl last seen Monday evening.

Cole-Harris was last seen in the Windsor Mill area wearing a brown and black bleached t-shirt with the rapper Biggie Smalls on the front and gray biker shorts, police said. She is five foot five inches and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information about Cole-Harris’ whereabouts is requested to call 911 or 410-887-7720.

