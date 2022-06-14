CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man faces murder charges after he told authorities he shot his fiancé over the weekend in Southeast Baltimore, police said.

George Kuhn, 43, of Baltimore, is charged with first- and second-degree murder and firearms-related charges.

Officers responded Sunday around 9:30 p.m. to the 6400 block of Erdman Avenue after Kuhn allegedly contacted authorities, saying he had shot his fiancé during a domestic dispute.

There, officers found 36-year-old Kristy Helmert shot once. She was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

