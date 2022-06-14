BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Magnolia Elementary School in Joppatowne closed early Tuesday due to a blown transformer, Harford County Public Schools said.
The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company tweeted a picture of the apparatus engulfed in flames and said firefighters are waiting for crews with Baltimore Gas & Electric to shut down the power so they can extinguish the blaze. No injuries were reported, according to the fire department.
#jmvfc8 is on scene of a transformer fire at Magnolia Elementary, 901 Trimble Rd, #Joppa. No injuries. We are waiting for MyBGE to de-energize the power so we can extinguish the fire. For school status updates, visit @HCPSchools. pic.twitter.com/KDI6xOF5yE
— Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) June 14, 2022
Students and staff have been relocated to Magnolia Middle School, the school system said. Parents who can pick up their children early are asked to get them from the middle school as soon as possible.
If parents or guardians are unable to pick up their children, elementary school students will return home on regular bus transportation at the normal dismissal time.