FIRST ALERT WEATHER:Tracking Severe Storms For Mid-Morning
By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:Alert Day, First Alert Weather, Maryland Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Today is an Alert Day as we track mid-morning storms that have the potential of being severe.

South of Baltimore will be the main threat to these storms.

Overall a hot and humid day.

We are looking at very unsettled weather this week with scattered storms throughout.

