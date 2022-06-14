BOWIE, Md. (AP) — More than 100 residents of a Maryland senior care facility were temporarily relocated early Tuesday after a kitchen explosion set off a fire at the facility, but authorities said no one was injured.
Prince George’s County fire officials said fire crews were called to Larkin Chase Center in Bowie around 3:40 a.m. and found fire and smoke coming from the kitchen, news outlets reported. Firefighters helped relocate 112 residents, officials said.READ MORE: Maryland Work Traditions To Be Highlighted At National Folk Festival In Salisbury
After the fire was put out, crews ventilated the building and officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation. Images from the scene show part of the roof collapsed and bricks blown away.READ MORE: Baltimore Restaurants Serve Up Mouthwatering Dishes For AFRAM Restaurant Week
The City of Bowie tweeted that residents were moved to Bowie Gym and Larkin Chase and Prince George’s County officials were working to make more permanent arrangements for them.
Anyone looking to reunite with a resident at the care facility can call the senior center at 301-809-2300 or call the Larkin Chase Center at 301-805-6070.
MORE NEWS: Man Killed In West Baltimore Shooting
Are you a family member looking to reunite with a loved one who was at Larkin Chase Center? Please call the Senior Center at 301-809-2300 for an update on your loved one and where they are located. You can also call Larkin Chase Center directly at 301-805-6070. pic.twitter.com/25ASlPoIba
— Bowie Maryland (@CityofBowie) June 14, 2022
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)