BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A school bus with 25 students on board crashed Tuesday afternoon in Anne Arundel County, officials said.
Several students and the bus driver have been hospitalized for further examination, Anne Arundel County Schools said, but the extent of any injuries is unknown.
Anne Arundel County Police said around 4 p.m. Fort Meade Road near Bald Eagle Drive is closed in both directions.
A replacement bus is on the way as of 4:30 p.m., the school district said.
Chopper 13 over the scene recorded a multiple vehicle crash with one school bus that had left the road into a grassy area on the right side of the road.
Laurel Fort Meade Road near Bald Eagle Drive closed in both directions for crash investigation. pic.twitter.com/qfi6XkqLOM
— Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) June 14, 2022